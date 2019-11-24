M1 in Derbyshire closed after multi-vehicle crash and fuel spill

The M1 northbound in Derbyshire has been closed following a multi-vehicle collision.

The road is shut northbound between junction 28 (A38) and junction 29 (Chesterfield South, A617), with Highways England reporting around three miles of congestion on approach to the closure.

A spokesperson added: "The emergency services are on scene and have requested the road be closed to assess injuries at scene and treat a fuel spillage."

Differing reports from official sources suggest between three and six vehicles have been involved in the collision, however Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit confirmed no serious injuries had been reported.

Two casualties have been released by firefighters and left in the care of paramedics, according to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A diversion is in place, and motorists are advised to follow signs displaying the hollow triangle symbol and allow extra time for their journeys.

At junction 28, exit the M1 and take the fourth exit to travel east on the A38. Near Kings Mill Hospital merge onto the A6075 and travel north and turn left onto the A617. Follow the A617 via New Houghton and Glapwell to re-join the M1 at junction 29.