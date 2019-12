The M1 is partially closed in both directions near J30 due to a collision and a ‘police incident’, causing long delays.

Two of the four lanes on the southbound side between J29 and J30 are closed, causing heavy traffic which is backing up quickly.

Long delays on the M1 at J30

Two lanes on the northbound side are also closed due to a reported police incident close to J30.

Traffic is very slow and Highways England has warned drivers to allow extra time for their journeys in the area.