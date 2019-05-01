Lorry hits van on A617 after driver said to have been fiddling with his mobile phone

A few seconds fiddling with a mobile phone could have led to an horrific crash after a lorry hit a van on the A617 yesterday.

Derbyshire Road Police have posted pictures showing the damage suffered by the van after the collision near Chesterfield yesterday (April 30).

In a tweet this morning Derbyshire Road Policing Unit said:

@DerbyshireRPU

A617 Heath. 5 seconds inattention by LGV driver fiddling with sat nav. £40,000 (ish) of damage, 2 hours of traffic jams but thankfully only minor injuries. Saving grace is the size of the vehicle he struck gave a margin of safety to the occupants. #DriveToArrive #ItCanWait.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted shortly after 5.30pm yesterday that crews from Chesterfield, Staveley and Clay Cross had been called to the incident, which it said had taken place on the eastbound carriageway between Temple Normanton and Heath.

he tweet went on to say that there was traffic congestion in the area ‘so avoid if at all possible’.