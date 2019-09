There are long delays for drivers on the M1 near East Midlands Airport this morning after a collision.

Two lanes on the M1 between Junction 25 and 26 are currently closed on the Nouthbound carriageway.

The tailbacks.

There are long delays on the motorway and drivers should find an alternative route.

According to Traffic England, there are delays of approximately 30 minutes.

Highways England has said the traffic is expected to clear between 10.15 and 10.30am.