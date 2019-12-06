Long delays on M1 as emergency services extinguish car fire

Motorists are being warned to expect ‘significant’ delays after a car fire on the M1.

Highways England warned that a car was on fire on the southbound carriageway between J28 and J27 at around 12.40pm today, December 6.

The car fire has now been extinguished, but motorists are facing ‘significant delays’ in the area.

The roads authority also say there have been a ‘number of collisions’ between J27 and J28 northbound.

Highways England say traffic officers are clearing the incidents as fast as possible.