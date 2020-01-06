Commuters face traffic misery on the M1 southbound this evening (January 6) due to an overturned lorry near Chesterfield and Mansfield causing the closure of all lanes.

The LGV crashed into a car and tipped over between J29 Mansfield/Chesterfield and J28 Tibshelf.

All southbound lanes are closed while traffic officers attend the scene and a recovery of the vehicles is undertaken.

Derbyshire Roads Police were called to the incident at 3.15pm this afternoon.

Officers said there is ‘significant debris and glass all the way across the carriageway’ and that drivers should look to ‘find alternative routes’.

Drivers have also been told to expect delays of ‘at least 30 minutes’ due to four-mile-long tailbacks.

Tailbacks on the M1 southbound due to overturned LGV.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the collision and there is no indication as to when the lanes will reopen.

There are no reported delays on the northbound side.