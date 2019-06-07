LIVE: M1 CLOSED both ways after serious multi-vehicle crash - traffic updates

The M1 in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between J34 and J35 due to a collision involving multiple vehicles.
Key points:
Multi vehicle crash closes M1 northbound at J34
South Yorkshire police said there has been a ‘serious road traffic collision’.
Emergency services are at scene and helimed are on route.
Delays of up to two hours are expected
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are at the scene
A diversion is in place for drivers to re-join the M1 at J35