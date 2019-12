An ‘incident’ has triggered long tailbacks on the M1 in Derbyshire.

Four out of two lanes are currently closed between J29 for Chesterfield/Mansfield and J28 for Tibshelf on the M1 southbound in Derbyshire.

The nature of the incident and if anyone ahs been injured is not yet known.

But a spokesperson for Highways England confirmed that normal traffic is expected to resume between 6.45pm and 7pm tonight (Saturday, December 7).

Motorists should avoid the area until the incident is cleared.