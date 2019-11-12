Hope Valley Line reopens after flooding at Edale

Hope Valley Line is open again after flooding in Edale blocked trains.

Services between Manchester Piccadilly and Sheffield were unable to run on the route.

Earlier today, normal services resumed on most lines in South Yorkshire, though Rotherham station won't re-open for rail services until Wednesday morning at the earliest.

Most services returned to South Yorkshire this morning November 12, though amended timetables are in operation on some lines.

Nothern Rail said work continues across the region to repair damage caused by floods and prepare the tracks for full timetables.

A spokesman for Northern said: "There is likely to be disruption on the line while services return to normal running.

"Northern customers across the network are advised to allow extra time for travel and to check ahead as there remains potential for disruption to services and timetables may be amended on some routes."

