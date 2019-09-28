Heading to Skegness today? Here is the travel problem you need to be aware of

If you are planning to spend this weekend on Skegness beach and are travelling by train you might be faced with a problem.

That is because trains have been suspended between Boston and Skegness.

People enjoying the beach.

East Midlands Railway has said it has been forced to stop the trains due to a "points failure".

A spokesman said: "A rail replacement bus will run from Skegness to Boston.

"If you have been disrupted by the points failure at Skegness this morning, you can claim delay repay on our website."

However, they do expect the line to be back up and running by 9.30am.

