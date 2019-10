A Ford got into a spot of bother after driving on a flooded Chesterfield road.

The A617 Chesterfield in both directions, and Horns Bridge Island, were closed due to flooding yesterday.

The stuck Ford Fiesta.

However one motorist took on the flooded road and lost, leaving the Ford Fiesta stuck.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit poked fun at the motorist saying that the closure "included Ford Fiestas."

Major Chesterfield roads shut due to flooding