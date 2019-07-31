Flooding causes disruption on railway line between Stockport and Sheffield

Heavy rain has led to flooding on Stockport to Sheffield railway line.

National Rail said all lines between Sheffield and New Mills Central and those in the Edale area are blocked.

Flooding has led to disruption on the train line between Stockport and Sheffield

Services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes. Disruption is expected unti 6pm.

Network Rail are on route to assess the situation in the Edale area, and make the railway safe for passing trains.

Customers are urged to check their journey before travelling if possible. Anyone already at stations on the route is urged to listen to station announcements and see station boards for up to date information.

For live information,see the website at visitnorthernrailway.co.uk/stations and select the station you are travelling from.