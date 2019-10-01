Flooded railway between Chesterfield and Sheffield sparks travel disruption

Heavy rain has flooded the busy railway between Chesterfield and Sheffield, sparking disruption to journeys between the two stations.

Services may be cancelled, delayed or diverted, warned National Rail enquiries.

They anticipate the disruption will continue until around 2pm today (Tuesday, October 1).

If you would like to follow this incident on Twitter, use #Chesterfield.

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey. You should keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.

Visit https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions for more information.

READ MORE: FIREFIGHTERS TACKLE MOTORBIKE FIRE ON BUSY CHESTERFIELD ROAD