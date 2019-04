A cow brought M1 traffic to a standstill late last night.

The escaped beast caused the road's closure at the turn-off for Derby/Nottingham (junction 25) and blocked the southbound carriageway between junction 25 and 26.

There was a 1.5 mile tailback northbound and 1.2 mile delay southbound while emergency services herded Daisy the cow to safety.

Both carriageways were re-opened by 1am this morning after the incident was reported between 11am and midnight.