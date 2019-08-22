Rail passengers have been told not to travel on East Midlands Railway services over August Bank Holiday weekend.

Services will be 'exceptionally busy' due to the closure of the East Coast Main Line, and major events across the East Midlands

East Midlands rail passengers told not to travel by train this Bank Holiday

Passengers are urged to avoid travelling by train on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, as station queues and exceptionally busy trains are expected across the network

Network Rail are carrying out major improvement work on the East Coast Main Line during the weekend.

The route operates from London King's Cross towards Grantham, Peterborough, Newcastle, York and Scotland.

Numerous major events taking place across the East Midlands network are expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people across the weekend.

As a result, far more passengers than usual are expected to travel on East Midlands Railway services throughout the weekend.

If at all possible, passengers are therefore advised not to travel on EMR services between Saturday 24th and Monday 26th August.

Passengers who do travel during this weekend can expect:

Queues outside and inside stations

Extended waits on platforms to board trains

Exceptionally busy trains with some customers likely to stand for their entire journey

Your journey may also take longer than normal

Sarah Turner, General Manager for East Midlands Railway said: “Asking passengers not to travel with us is never a decision we take lightly.

“However, the unique combination of the first major closure of the East Coast Main Line for decades and the major events on our network means we fully expect our services and stations to be exceptionally busy. Therefore, if possible our passengers should avoid travelling with us this weekend.

“We are doing everything we can to reduce the disruption as much as possible.

"We will have staff out and about across the network to provide as much help and support as possible and we are also working closely with our neighbouring train operators to make sure our plans are coordinated and robust.

“Nonetheless, passengers who do travel can expect queues at stations, extended waits on platforms and exceptionally busy services.”

Full details of the disruption can be found at https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/timetables-updates/changes-to-train-times/august-bank-holiday-rail-engineering-works

