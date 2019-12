Highways England has warned drivers in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire of delays and miles-long tailbacks due to an ongoing incident on the M1.

There is congestion tailing back for 5.5 miles back to J31 on the southbound side and that journeys will increase by around 45 minutes.

Lanes are closed on the north and southbound sides of the M1 near J30 near Worksop due to a crash.

The AA reports slow traffic on the northbound side as people slow to look at the incident.