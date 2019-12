Nottinghamshire Police have advised motorists to avoid the M1 southbound after an accident.

A spokesman for the force said: “Drivers are being advised to avoid the M1 southbound between junctions 28 and 27 which has been closed following a two-vehicle collision.

Traffic is at a standstill

“Long delays are expected for at least the next hour while the vehicles are recovered.

“No injuries have been reported.”

Traffic is currently at a standstill all the way up to J29 as multiple vehicles are recovered.