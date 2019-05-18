Driver 'loses control, hits a road sign and ploughs into a ditch' in Pleasley

Emergency services are currently at the scene of crash after a driver 'lost control, hit a road sign and ended up in a ditch' in Pleasley.

There are delays on A617 southbound from B6417 Rotherham Road to A6191 Chesterfield Road North.

Derbyshire Roads Police tweeted: "A617 Pleasley. Single vehicle collision. Loses control, collides with road sign then off into the ditch. Luckily only minor injuries."

One eyewitness says there are two fire engines, four police cars and three ambulances at the scene.

