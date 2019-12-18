Disruption on Sheffield train lines due to points failure

Commuters are being warned to expect delays this morning, due to a points failure at Barnsley.

The points failure is causing disruption on services between Sheffield and Huddersfield.

Sheffield train station.

It is also affecting trains between Sheffield, Chesterfield, Nottingham, Lincoln and Leeds.

Trains may be cancelled, or delayed, and the disruption is expected to last until 8am.

The 7.02 train from Sheffield to Nottingham is expected at 7.25, and the 7.35 from Sheffield to Huddersfield is expected at 7.55.

You can check departures here: https://ojp.nationalrail.co.uk/service/ldbboard/dep/SHF