A major road has been blocked by a lorry during rush hour.

Rylah Hill in Bolsover is expected to be closed “for some time”, as the vehicle is recovered.

Rylah Hill

Police received a call at 8.05am today, December 13, to a lorry that was obstructing the road in both directions.

The lorry did not have enough power to get up the hill, but can’t turn around, so is awaiting recovery.

Derbyshire Police are still at the scene, and advise motorists to take an alternative route