Derbyshire road 'closed to all traffic' after serious collision

A major Derbyshire road is "closed to all traffic" following a serious collision.

The A52 is closed between Derby and Ashbourne following the collision, which happened in the early hours of this morning (June 18).

Derbyshire Police are on the scene.

Derbyshire Police and other emergency services are currently on scene conducting investigation work.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "The A52 is currently closed between Derby and Ashbourne due to a serious collision and associated investigation work.

"The closure is in the Ednaston area and the road is completely closed to all traffic."

More to follow.