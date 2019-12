Motorists have been advised to avoid the A623 at Tideswell due to a ‘serious collision’.

Police are advising motorists to take an alternative route as they have closed the road.

Officers warned that the road will be closed for ‘some time’ after the collision.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Air Ambulance and East Midlands Ambulance Service are also at the scene.

READ MORE: Driver arrested after Chesterfield crash that killed one pedestrian and left another fighting for her life