Derbyshire M1 crash involving three vehicles 'may not clear for a while'

Long tailbacks are being reported in the M1 in Derbyshire following a three vehicle crash- and Highways England say the incident may not clear for a while.

Three lanes out of four were initially blocked on the southbound carriageway between Junction 29 for Chesterfield and Junction 28 for Alfreton and Mansfield after the collision this morning (Wednesday, November 20).

Now, one lane remains closed- but Highways England said the incident may not be clear until 9am.

It is understood that two cars and a van were involved in the smash, but the extend of any injuries are not yet known.

Traffic cameras at the scene are showing long queues of standstill traffic.

