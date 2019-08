Delays are expected after a crash involving two vehicles between Bakewell and Baslow.

Police received a call to attend the A619, known locally as the 13 bends, at 11.30am.

The vehicles involved are a Mercedes Sprinter van and a VW T5 California.

There are no injuries as a result of the collision.

Recovery is taking place.

Traffic is likely to be heavy in the area so if people can use a different route then they should, a spokesperson for Derbyshire police said.