Dangerous Ilkeston drug driver jailed over Christmas period for second time

A dangerous driver in Ilkeston has been sent to jail for Christmas after he was caught by police under the influence of drugs.

Thomas Fisher was jailed for 19 months for seven different driving offences after Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit pulled him over for dangerous driving following a police pursuit.

Thomas Fisher.

The 25-year-old, of Duke Street, appeared on Channel 5's Traffic Cops programme, which features the policing unit, where he was caught by officers, and when they pulled him over he was found to be under the influence of drugs.

He was also banned from driving for 60 months.

A spokesman for Derbyshire RPU said: "Court Result. Pursuit featured on Traffic Cops a few weeks ago.

"Regular customer Thomas Fisher, 25 years, was found guilty of dangerous driving and six other offences including drug driving.

"He was given 19 months imprisonment, a two year and 36-week driving ban, £140 costs. Another Christmas in HMP."

Fisher had previously during the Christmas and New Year period last year, after officers caught him driving dangerously while disqualified and without insurance or a valid driving licence following a crash on August 22, 2018.

He was banned from driving for 15 months after that incident.

Derbyshire RPU tweeted at the time: "Thomas Fisher, 24, of Duke Street, Ilkeston, guilty of dangerous driving, disqualified driving, no insurance and failing to stop following a pursuit on August 22, 2018.

"Ten months imprisonment, 15 months disqualification and £140 costs. Christmas and New Year in HMP."