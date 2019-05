A 'confused' elderly man who drove his mobility scooter along a dual carriageway towards oncoming traffic has been given advice by police.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ advised the man after the incident which caused delays to the Derbyshire road.

One of the police officers giving advice to the confused man.

A police spokesman said: "A confused elderly gentleman took a wrong turn and was riding along the dual carriageway towards oncoming traffic. Assistance and advice provided."

The spokesman also apologised for the delays it caused to the A6 in Thulston.