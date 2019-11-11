Commuters warned of severe train disruption in South Yorkshire

Residents travelling to South Yorkshire have been warned of severe train disruption as flood-hit network Northern Rail continues a recovery operation.

Some rail services have returned to South Yorkshire this morning (Monday, November 11) though there are amended timetables on most lines.

Work was carried out through the night and into the morning to prepare the tracks, and services are now operating in most areas.

Rotherham Central however remains closed due to flood waters.

Northern said it was working closely with colleagues at Network Rail to return normal working to the railway as soon as possible, but conditions remain challenging and a reduced service will operate on several routes until further notice.

Northern customers across the network are advised to allow extra time for travel and to check ahead as there remains potential for disruption to services and timetables may be amended on some routes.

Customers are advised not to travel on the following routes until further notice:

READ MORE: LATEST ROAD CLOSURES FOR DERBYSHIRE

Doncaster - Scunthorpe, a full service is expected to run from Monday morning, though delays may be possible due to residual issues following flooding at Kirk Sandall.

Sheffield - Hull, flooding continues to cause issues, but an hourly service will operate between Doncaster and Hull from Monday morning.

Services from Scarborough and Bridlington will terminate at Hull. Some additional rail replacement buses are in operation to support train services.

Sheffield - Doncaster, difficult conditions meant services were not able to run firth thing this morning though an hourly service between Doncaster and Sheffield is now in operation calling at all stations apart from Rotherham Central. Colleagues at TPE are also operating one train per hour in each direction.

Sheffield - Leeds via Moorthorpe, flooding at Rotherham Central means services will not call at Rotherham until further notice.

The line at Rotherham will be closed until at least Tuesday.

Passengers are advised to listen for announcements and check information screens for up dates where possible for your service today. For up-to-the-minute train running information visit the National Rail Enquiries website:

READ MORE: LATEST ROAD CLOSURES FOR NOTTINGHAMSHIRE