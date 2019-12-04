Commuters warned of severe disruption to services between Chesterfield and Sheffield

Most trains from Chesterfield have been cancelled due to delays from engineering work this morning.

East Midlands Railways have reported that trains are being disrupted between Sheffield and Chesterfield.

EMR tweeted this morning that engineering work had not been finished on time at Dronfield.

EMR added; “Chesterfield customers may use alternative operators with your ticket between Sheffield, Manchester & Liverpool. Sheffield, Doncaster & London and between Derby, Chesterfield & Sheffield. Journey times will be extended.”

More when we have it.