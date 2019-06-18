Collision on Creswell road causing traffic delays

Derbyshire Police are currently on the scene of a road traffic collision in Creswell and have advised road users to plan their journeys.

Officers are on scene at Sheffield Road, Creswell, attending to the two-vehicle crash which happened at about 7.30am this morning (June 18).

A spokesman for Bolsover and Clowne Police said: "We are currently dealing with an RTC on Sheffield Road, Creswell.

"Please drive carefully and give yourself extra travel time due to the backlog of traffic trying to get through - thank you."