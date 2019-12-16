Christmas 2019 bus times: timetables in Derbyshire over Christmas and the New Year

The festive season can see Derbyshire's public transport system under more strain than ever before, as people travel to and from the residences of their loved ones.

Bus services can be under even more pressure, as people make short trips in the days following Christmas to make the most of the Boxing Day sales.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

But bus drivers and staff need their Christmas holidays too, and often timetables are amended to reflect a shorter number of staff behind the wheel.

That can have an affect on your travel plans. But fear not, we've brought together the key Christmas information from all of the major players in Derbyshire area, to help you plan your festive travel itinerary as effectively as possible.

Monday 23 December

Arriva - Normal Monday timetables will apply.

Hulleys of Baslow - A weekday service will be operated.

Stagecoach - Buses will run a Saturday service, with extra early journeys on 1, 77 and peak journeys on 44. 56a, M1 and M4 Matlock buses will run a Monday to Friday timetable.

Christmas Eve

Arriva - Tuesday timetables will apply until approximately 7pm.

High Peak Buses - Normal service with early finishes.

Hulleys of Baslow - Normal weekday service.

Kinchbus - A Tuesday service will operate.

Stagecoach - A Saturday service with last journeys around 6pm. Additional early journeys on 1, 77 and peak journeys on 44. 56a, M1 and M4 Matlock buses will run a Monday to Friday timetable.

TM Travel - A normal Monday to Friday service will operate until 7pm.

Trentbarton - A normal Tuesday service with last buses around 6pm.

Christmas Day

Arriva - No service.

High Peak Buses - No service.

Kinchbus - No service.

Stagecoach - No service.

TM Travel - No service.

Trentbarton - No service.

Boxing Day

Arriva - No service.

High Peak Buses - No service.

Kinchbus - A Sunday service (Kinchbus 5, Kinchbus 11 and Sprint will not run).

Stagecoach - No service.

TM Travel - No service.

Trentbarton - Sunday service. No service on amberline, black cat, connect, connect C1 & C2, harlequin, rapid one, royal derby, rushcliffe villager, spondon flyer, V3, 1A, 20, 21, 27, 90, 141, and N12.

Friday 27 December

Arriva - Saturday timetables will apply, except for service 3 (Alvaston - Osmaston Park) where there is no service.

High Peak Buses - Saturday service, except on the 394 and 19 which will operate a weekday service.

Kinchbus - A Saturday service will run on all routes.

Stagecoach - Buses will run a Saturday service. M1 and M4 Matlock buses will run a Monday to Friday timetable.

TM Travel - A Saturday service will operate.

Trentbarton - A Saturday service including nightbuses. Monday to Friday service on royal derby on Friday only.

Saturday 28 December

Arriva - Normal Saturday timetables will apply.

High Peak Buses - Normal Saturday service.

Kinchbus - A Saturday service will run on all routes.

Stagecoach - Normal Saturday service.

TM Travel - Normal Saturday service.

Trentbarton - A Saturday service including nightbuses. Monday to Friday service on royal derby on Friday only.

Sunday 29 December

Arriva - Normal Sunday timetables will apply.

High Peak Buses - Normal Sunday service.

Kinchbus - A normal Sunday service will run on all routes.

Stagecoach - Normal Sunday service.

TM Travel - Normal Sunday service.

Trentbarton - Normal Sunday service.

Monday 30 December

Arriva - Saturday timetables will apply, except for service 3 (Alvaston - Osmaston Park) where there is no service.

High Peak Buses - Saturday service, except on the 394 and 19 which will operate a weekday service.

Kinchbus - A Saturday service will run on all routes.

Stagecoach - Buses will run a Saturday service. M1 and M4 Matlock buses will run a Monday to Friday timetable.

TM Travel - A Saturday service will operate.

Trentbarton - A Saturday service until midnight, however, no Saturday nightbuses. A normal Monday night service will run on indigo, red arrow, skylink Nottingham & skylink Derby. Monday to Friday service on royal derby.

New Year's Eve

Arriva - Saturday timetables will apply until approx 7pm, except for service 3 (Alvaston - Osmaston Park) where there is no service.

High Peak Buses - Saturday service with early finishes, except on the 394 and 19 which will operate a weekday service.

Kinchbus - A Saturday service.

Stagecoach - Buses will run a normal Saturday service until around 6pm. M1 and M4 Matlock buses will run a Monday to Friday timetable.

TM Travel - A Saturday service will operate until 7pm.

Trentbarton - A Saturday service with last buses around 8pm. Monday to Friday service on royal derby. No service on N12. We'll also be running nightbuses.

New Year's Day

Arriva - No service.

High Peak Buses - No service.

Kinchbus - No service.

Stagecoach - No service.

TM Travel - No service.

Trentbarton - No service.