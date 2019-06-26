Chesterfield train passengers warned about disruption to services due to signalling problems

Chesterfield train passengers are being warned about disruption to some services this morning.

East Midlands Trains said services on the Liverpool Lime Street/Nottingham/Norwich route are being disrupted due to a fault with the signalling system at Liverpool Lime Street.

"Our services will start and terminate at Manchester Piccadilly until further notice." East Midlands Trains tweeted.

"Ticket acceptance with other train operating companies is in place to keep you on the move between Manchester Piccadilly and Liverpool Lime Street."