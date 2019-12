A bus service has been diverted due to a road traffic collision in Chesterfield.

Stagecoach service 51 will divert through Wingerworth due to a collision on Halcyon Approach that happened at around 9.27am.

Derby Road at the junction with Halcyon Approach

The A61 Derby Road is closed in both directions in the area, and local diversion routes are in place.

The crash was between three cars – a Toyota Corolla, a Ford Fiesta and a Seat Leon.

No injuries are reported, but ambulances are at the scene as a precaution.