There is currently a broken down vehicle on the M1 near Mansfield and Chesterfield.

The vehicle is on the J29 southbound exit for Mansfield and Chesterfield.

It was reported at 9.20am.

The event is expected to clear between 10.15am and 10.30am.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 10.15am and 10.30am.

A Highways England spokesman said: "One lane closed due to a stranded HGV that's ran out of fuel."