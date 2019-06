For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

1. Alfreton Road, Ripley Road closure at Alfreton Road, Codnor, Ripley, at the junction with the A610, due to leak repair, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until June 10, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

2. B5057 Chesterfield Road, Two Dales Traffic control (stop/go boards) at B5057 Chesterfield Road, Two Dales, Derbyshire, due to surface dressing by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until June 28, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

3. A60 Doncaster Road, Oldcotes Some carriageway incursion on A60 Doncaster Road, Oldcotes, outside the cafe, to replace a bollard, by Notts County Council. Delays possible until June 14, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

4. B6010 Nottingham Road, Eastwood Some carriageway incursion at B6010 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays possible until June 13, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

View more