Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from July 30

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

Some carriageway incursion on A619, A60 Mansfield Road, Worksop, due to footway repairs, by Notts County Council. Delays possible until August 2, 2019.

1. Mansfield Road, Worksop

Some carriageway incursion on A619, A60 Mansfield Road, Worksop, due to footway repairs, by Notts County Council. Delays possible until August 2, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A60 Church Road, Church Warsop, opposite the junction with Hetts Lane to the junction with Bishops Walk, due to works being carried out by Virgin Media. Delays likely until August 23, 2019.

2. A60 Church Road, Church Warsop

Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A60 Church Road, Church Warsop, opposite the junction with Hetts Lane to the junction with Bishops Walk, due to works being carried out by Virgin Media. Delays likely until August 23, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Traffic control (two-way signals) at Dungeley Hill, Heage, Belper, due to pipe repair, by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until August 1, 2019.

3. Dungeley Hill, Belper

Traffic control (two-way signals) at Dungeley Hill, Heage, Belper, due to pipe repair, by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until August 1, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Some carriageway incursion on Grey Street, Eastwood, due to cable overlay, by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until August 14, 2019.

4. Grey Street, Eastwood

Some carriageway incursion on Grey Street, Eastwood, due to cable overlay, by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until August 14, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2