For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

1. A632 Chesterfield Road, Matlock Traffic control (two-way signals) at A632 Chesterfield Road, Matlock, at Bentley Bridge passed Highfields Harron Homes, due to new development, access and bellmouth, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until August 2, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

2. A6007 High Street, Heanor Traffic control (two-way signals) at A6007 High Street, Loscoe, Heanor, due to works being carried out by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until July 26, 2019. Google Street view other Buy a Photo

3. Derwent Parade, Derby Traffic control (multi-way signals) on Derwent Parade, Derby, Derwent Parade/Wyvern Way/Wyvernside junction, due to construction of slip road, and roundabout changes, by Derby City Council. Delays likely until September 8, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

4. A6 Haddon Road, Bakewell Traffic control (stop/go boards) on A6 Haddon Road, Bakewell, due to surface dressing, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until August 30, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

View more