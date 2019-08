For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

1. A38 Ripley Road closure on A38, restrictions: Ripley to Coxbench southbound carriageway, due to barrier and fence safety repairs, by Highways England. Delays possible until September 16, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

2. A57 Aston Way, Aston Lane closure on A57 Aston Way, Aston, from M1 junction 31 to 100m past central reservation, offside lane closure for grounds maintenance, by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. Delays likely until August 9, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

3. A517 Bridge Foot, Belper Traffic control (two-way signals) at A517 Bridge Foot, Belper, at foot bridge over River Derwent, due to works being carried out by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until October 11, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

4. Grives Lane, Kirkby in Ashfield Road closure at Grives Lane, Kirkby in Ashfield, at the level crossing, due to works being carried out by Network Rail. Delays likely until August 8, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

View more