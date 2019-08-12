Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from August 12

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

Traffic control (two-way signals) at A6 Dale Road, Matlock Bath, at the entrance with High Tor Hotel, to locate and clear blockages in verge, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until August 14, 2019.

1. A6 Dale Road, Matlock Bath

Road closure on Broadway, Ripley, due to works being carried out by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until August 16, 2019.

2. Broadway, Ripley

Road closure at Chester Street, Mansfield, due to pipe renewal, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until August 15, 2019.

3. Chester Street, Mansfield

Traffic control (two-way signals) at Farnah Green, Belper, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays possible until August 21, 2019.

4. Farnah Green, Belper

