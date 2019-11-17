All lanes open following single-vehicle crash on M1 southbound in Notts

Two lanes that had been closed on the M1 southbound near Nottingham after a single vehicle collision have now been reopened.

The crash happened at about 8am today (November 17) and emergency services were on scene alongside Highways England.

Be wary of the lane closures.

Highways England confirmed that there was no delays, but urged road users to "drive with care" in the area while the crash was managed.

And now it has confirmed that all lanes have reopened.

A spokesman said: "Update: All lanes are back open on the M1 southbound after an earlier collision. Thank you for your patience."

The spokesman previously said: "The M1 southbound has two of four lanes closed between J26 and J25 for Nottingham, due to a single car collision.

"Emergency services and traffic officers on scene working. No delays but please slow down if approaching the area and drive with care."