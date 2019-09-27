Air ambulance in attendance at Bolsover crash

A Bolsover road is currently closed after an accident involving a car and a motorbike.

The collision occurred at around 3.30pm on Station Road near to the Castle Arms pub.

Station Road, Bolsover

Police said the road is currently closed and an air ambulance is at the scene. It is expected the road will be closed for a period of time, officers said, and motorists are advised to find alternative routes.

Firefighters from Staveley have also attended the scene.

One person has been injured.

