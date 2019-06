Road users are being warned that an accident on the M1 northbound slip road near Worksop is causing traffic delays.

The accident happened just before midday today (June 14) on the northbound slip road at Junction 31 for Worksop.

Delays are likely.

One of two lanes is closed on the entry to the motorway, causing delays.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 1.45pm and 2pm today.