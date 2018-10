Members of Chesterfield Morning Townswomen’s Guild have knitted more than 300 poppies for a cascade which will be unveiled at the town hall in November.

A delegation from the guild presented the creations to Councillor Steve Brunt and Rob Nash, deputy chairman of the Chesterfield and District Combined Services, who masterminded the proposed artwork.

An appeal for handcrafted poppies has resulted in 40,000 flooding in from England and abroad. The artwork will hang from a balcony at the town hall.