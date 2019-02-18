Tory MP for North East Derbyshire calls on Government to 'do the right thing on Brexit'

The Conservative MP for North East Derbyshire has said he will support the Government on Brexit when it 'does the right thing' on the issue.

Lee Rowley made the comment after he and 65 other Tory MPs abstained on a Brexit vote in the House of Commons last Thursday - giving Prime Minister Theresa May another defeat.

The rebels said backing the motion would have amounted to an endorsement of efforts to rule out a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Rowley said: "Thursday was one of the Westminster dramas which wasn't that important in the grand scheme of things.

"The Government got itself awfully confused on a vote and ended up asking MPs to vote for something - taking no deal off the table - which isn't Government policy.

"Many of us were scratching our heads on Thursday evening and wished the Government had consulted MPs more widely.

"I voted for Brexit in 2016 and remain committed to ensuring it happens.

"We have got to leave in a way that allows us to take advantage of future opportunities - and we need to negotiate a better deal than the current one.

"Where the Government does the right thing on Brexit, I will support it.

"I will keep working on behalf of North East Derbyshire to ensure we leave the European Union - and, vitally, leave in the right way that allows us to thrive in the coming decades."

Pauline Latham, Tory MP for Mid Derbyshire, also abstained in the vote.