Toilet and urinals smashed at a Derbyshire campsite

Police are appealing for information after the toilets and urinals were smashed, and pipework damaged, at a campsite near Hathersage.

The damage was caused sometime between Friday, September 14 and Sunday, September 16 at the North Lees Campsite on Birley Lane.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "Did you notice anything suspicious, or see or hear any damage being caused?

"If you think you can help with our inquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Please quote the reference number 18*446695 and the name of the officer in the case, PCSO Anthony Boswell, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.