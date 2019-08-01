Toddbrook Reservoir: Police outline plan to protect dam wall in Whaley Bridge - live updates Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident at Toddbrook Reservoir. Follow our live feed for all the latest. Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge Inkersall van driver killed 61-year-old pedestrian in Eckington after speeding through traffic lights