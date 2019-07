Firefighters were called to an Alfreton house fire involving a toaster.

Crews from Alfreton arrived at a property on Market Street at around 7.45pm last night (Monday, July 15).

Nobody is understood to have been hurt in the incident.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: "On scene an inspection was carried out on a toaster that had been involved in fire. Advice was given to occupants."

