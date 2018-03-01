Tibshelf man charged with drug, explosive and firearm offences

A man has been arrested and charged with drug, explosive and firearm offences after police raided a Tibshelf property with the bomb squad.

Thomas Ball, 42, of Back Lane, has been charged with two counts of possessing drugs with intent to supply, possessing explosives, possessing a firearm, converting criminal property and domestic harassment.

On Tuesday, February 27, Derbyshire police officers searched a property on Back Lane in the afternoon as part of a domestic incident where a suspicious item was found.

A force spokesman said: “We arrested him following reports of harassment and searched a house in Back Lane, where suspected drugs, a firearm and explosives were discovered.

“To ensure public safety, and the safety of officers conducting the search, we asked the army bomb disposal team to attend the house.

“We want to reassure people that there is no suggestion of any links to terrorism and there is no threat to the community.”

Ball is due to appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre today - Thursday, March 1.