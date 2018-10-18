`

Thursday's weather forecast promises some sunshine ahead

Sunny weather.
The Met Office is predicting that low cloud and mist in the early morning of Thursday will clear to bring spells of sun and light winds.

It brings a welcomed change to the cloudy conditions seen earlier in the week.

The forecast for the East Midlands says: "Low cloud with some mist or fog patches will clear this morning to leave a dry day across the region with good sunny spells and light winds. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

"Dry with clear spells and light winds overnight, allowing some mist and fog to re-form by Friday morning. Becoming chilly with a touch of frost possible. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

"Any mist and fog clearing in the morning, then a mostly dry day with bright or sunny spells. However, thicker cloud may give some drizzle on the Derbyshire hills later. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

"Early mist or fog patches on Saturday, then dry with some sunny spells. Sunday rather cloudy, with patchy rain towards evening. Dry and bright on Monday but increasingly windy."