Thug launched vicious attack on his wife after he had been out boozing

A thug who launched a prolonged and sustained attack on his wife at their home has narrowly been spared from time behind bars.

Krzyszytofs Skowron, 43, formerly of Rookery Close, Belper, pulled his wife’s hair, shook her and struck her against the floor before hitting out at her face after he had been out drinking, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told the hearing on April 19: “Police attended a family home in Belper and the complainant refused to make a formal statement but she provided an account to officers which was recorded in a pocket notebook.

“At 9pm, on March 17, the defendant returned home in drink and went upstairs and she followed him and asked him not to go near the children.

“Once upstairs he became aggressive and started to shout and pulled her hair and in an effort to get her out she held onto a bed rail and he was pulling and shaking her by her hair and hitting her against the floor.”

The complainant said the defendant threw her out of the bedroom and she went downstairs and while he was asleep she called police but he came downstairs and hit out at her with his open hand to her face.

Mrs Haslam added that the complainant managed to get back upstairs where she sent a text message to her sister asking her to phone the police who attended the address.

The complainant told police there had been previous incidents and this was confirmed by police records.

Skowron told police he had assaulted his wife after he had been drinking and his wife had been shouting at him and he had had enough.

The defendant, who has previous convictions for violence, pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife and also admitted assaulting a police officer after they had arrived at the property.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Skowron pleaded guilty on the facts he presented in his police interview but if he had been properly advised he would not have said that much.

He added that there was a statement given at the police station and not at the point when he came to court and he has been convicted by what he said in interview.

Magistrates adjourned the case until April 25 to consider a probation report before sentencing.

Skowron, of No Fixed Abode, was sentenced to 12 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Skowron must also comply with a two-year restraining order.