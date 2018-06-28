Thug is jailed after a wrecking spree at his gran’s home

A thug who went on a wrecking spree in his grandmother’s home when she refused to let his new partner stay has been jailed for 15 weeks.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, June 27, how Thomas Daniel Crossan, 22, of Longcroft View, Whitwell, has been living with his grandmother and he upset her so much during a row that the 79-year-old woman nearly collapsed.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “He began a new relationship and asked if this female could come and stay at the house.

“She did, but the complainant told her grandson she would have to leave on the Monday because she could not afford to keep all three of them.”

Mrs Allsop added that Crossan went out and came back after consuming cider and his grandmother said his partner could stay overnight but she would have to go in the morning.

Crossan shouted at his grandmother, according to Mrs Allsop, and tipped over a chair and table and threw things around in his room and kicked a cupboard door in the hallway.

Mrs Allsop added that the complainant thought she was going to collapse during the ordeal on June 4.

Crossan, who phoned the police after his grandmother had threatened to do so, told officers he could not remember the events leading up to the offending after he had consumed 11 litres of strong cider.

The defendant, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage after damaging two doors.

He also admitted failing to attend a previous court hearing and admitted breaching a conditional discharge imposed for a theft and a suspended sentence order originally imposed for an assault.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Crossan is extremely remorseful for his actions.

He added that the defendant had moved in with his grandmother after his mother had died and even though he overcame a drugs problem he turned to alcohol.

Crossan also managed to find work after the offence, according to Mr Brint, to pay the £175 back to his grandmother to repair the damage.

However, magistrates sentenced Crossan to 15 weeks of custody.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.